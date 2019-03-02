Dallas ISD Warns Parents of After School Robberies

Dallas ISD is urging parents of students who attend schools in Oak Cliff to remind their children to be aware of their surroundings after a series of after school robberies, according to a letter the district sent Friday.

Robbers have held students, who were waiting alone or standing at bus stops, at gunpoint and demanded their belongings -- primarily their cell phones -- the letter said.

The district asked parents to talk to their students about staying in groups, being aware of their surroundings and keeping their cell phones out of sight.

Read the district's full letter to parents below.