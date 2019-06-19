The WoodSpring Suites in Forest Hill, Texas where police located a kidnapped 8-year-old, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

The Forest Hill police officer who, in May, searched the hotel room containing a kidnapped 8-year-old girl, but failed to locate her, has been fired, the city's police chief says.

Forest Hill police Chief Dan Dennis said Wednesday that Sgt. Richardson Wolfe was placed on indefinite suspension, which is the equivalent of being fired under civil service rules.

Wolfe searched a room at WoodSpring Suites on California Parkway in Forest Hill at about 12:01 a.m. on May 19, even speaking to the man accused of kidnapping the girl, but did not find the 8-year-old, police said.

Dennis said Wolfe, who had worked for the Forest Hill Police Department since 2012, was there when Fort Worth police found the girl approximately two hours later.

Facebook Announces New Cryptocurrency 'Libra'

Facebook has announced plans to enter the banking business by launching a new digital currency. The social media giant says it wants to make sending money around the world as easy as sending a photo or message with the new "Libra" cryptocurrency. (Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019)

A grand jury indicted 51-year-old Michael Webb, who is accused of abducting the girl, on a kidnapping charge Wednesday.

Webb, 51, signed papers that signaled his intention to plead guilty to a document that does not require a grand jury indictment, but at Wednesday's hearing opted not to enter a plea, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

According to Fort Worth police, Webb allegedly snatched the girl and put her in his car at about 6:38 p.m. The girl's mother jumped into the car to try to fight Webb, but she was pushed out as he drove away with her daughter, police said.

After an Amber Alert was issued at about 11 p.m., the young girl was found in the Forest Hill hotel room about four hours later.