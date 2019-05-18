8-Year-Old Taken by Man in Car While on Walk With Her Mother: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

8-Year-Old Taken by Man in Car While on Walk With Her Mother: Police

The incident happened at 6:38 p.m. in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Fort Worth

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    A livestream of NBC 5 News at 10 will begin shortly in the above video player.

    An 8-year-old girl was grabbed and taken by a man in a car while she was walking down a Fort Worth street with her mother Saturday night, police say.

    Fort Worth police said a man approached the mother and her daughter at 6:38 p.m. in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue -- in Fort Worth's Ryan Place neighborhood -- and brought the child into his car.

    The girl's mother tried to pull her daughter out of the vehicle, but the man pushed her out and drove away, police said.

    Out on a Limb: Bear Hides Out From Cops in Mass. Tree

    [NATL] Out on a Limb: Bear Hides Out From Cops in Mass. Tree

    Watch as a large black bear hides out in a tree in Arlington, Massachusetts, as authorities looked to remove it from the neighborhood.

    (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

    Police said they were looking for the man and the girl.

    Police did not release a suspect or vehicle description.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices