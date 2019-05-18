A livestream of NBC 5 News at 10 will begin shortly in the above video player.

An 8-year-old girl was grabbed and taken by a man in a car while she was walking down a Fort Worth street with her mother Saturday night, police say.

Fort Worth police said a man approached the mother and her daughter at 6:38 p.m. in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue -- in Fort Worth's Ryan Place neighborhood -- and brought the child into his car.

The girl's mother tried to pull her daughter out of the vehicle, but the man pushed her out and drove away, police said.

Police said they were looking for the man and the girl.

Police did not release a suspect or vehicle description.