What to Know
Medical examiner confirms body found is missing woman Emily Wade.
Wade went missing the night of Jan. 5.
Police said they wouldn't know the exact cause of death until after the medical examiner released it's report.
The body of a woman found in a creek Monday morning has been positively identified as missing 38-year-old mom Emily Wade, according to the Ennis Police Department.
Wade, who was reported missing Jan. 6, left a friend's house Jan. 5 and wasn't seen alive again. Wade was reported missing after she missed her shift waiting tables at an Ennis Chili's restaurant.
Volunteers discovered her body in a creek bed that police said flooded on the night of Jan. 5.
Though her body has been identified, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to determine her cause of death.
At this point, police do not believe her death was the result of foul play and feel that her death will be ruled an accident.