A volunteer search party found a body late Monday morning that matched the description of 38-year-old Emily Wade, who went missing Jan. 5, Ennis police said. (Published Monday, Jan. 21, 2019)

What to Know Medical examiner confirms body found is missing woman Emily Wade.

Wade went missing the night of Jan. 5.

Police said they wouldn't know the exact cause of death until after the medical examiner released it's report.

The body of a woman found in a creek Monday morning has been positively identified as missing 38-year-old mom Emily Wade, according to the Ennis Police Department.

Wade, who was reported missing Jan. 6, left a friend's house Jan. 5 and wasn't seen alive again. Wade was reported missing after she missed her shift waiting tables at an Ennis Chili's restaurant.

Volunteers discovered her body in a creek bed that police said flooded on the night of Jan. 5.

Though her body has been identified, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to determine her cause of death.

Volunteers Find Body That Matches Description of Missing Ennis Woman

A volunteer search party found a body late Monday morning that matched the description of 38-year-old Emily Wade, who went missing Jan. 5, police said. (Published Monday, Jan. 21, 2019)

At this point, police do not believe her death was the result of foul play and feel that her death will be ruled an accident.