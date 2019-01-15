Family Prays for Answers in Case of Missing Ellis County Mom

A North Texas family is pleading for answers in the mysterious disappearance of a 38-year-old mother last seen more than a week ago. (Published 48 minutes ago)

A North Texas family is pleading for answers in the mysterious disappearance of a 38-year-old mother last seen more than a week ago.

Emily Wade left a friend's house on the night of Jan. 5 and hasn't been seen since, police say.

Emily Wade, 38

Photo credit: Ennis PD

Emily's mother, Shirley Wade, suspected that night that "something wasn't right," she told NBC's "Today" show. Her suspicions were confirmed the next morning when Emily missed her shift waiting tables at an Ennis Chili's restaurant.

"You really want me to be honest, I'm scared I'll never see her again alive, and I've never said that to anybody else, but I am scared to death," Shirley Wade said.

Relatives of Emily, a Kentucky native, say it's unusual for her to be separated from her 7-year-old daughter.

"We just want her home, and every night, me and my daughter, we pray together that we are going to find her," Jared Jones, Wade's former partner and father of their daughter, told "Today." "It gets harder and harder every day to keep the hope."

Ennis Lt. Michael Hopson told NBC News Monday the investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected. Investigators have not ruled out any suspects, Hopson said.

"The pain is too hard. It is crushing me. It's just ripping my heart out my chest," Shirley Wade said. "I just pray constantly, I say, 'God, just give us a sign. Give us a sign, anything, a clue to where she might be.' And I pray to God that she's still alive."

Emily's mother told "Today" that repeated searches for Wade and the car she was driving, a 2012 Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates, have turned up no leads.

Anyone with information that can help police locate Wade is asked to call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462 and ask for Det. Sgt. Rickman.