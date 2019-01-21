Volunteers Find Body That Matches Description of Missing Ennis Woman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Volunteers Find Body That Matches Description of Missing Ennis Woman

Emily Wade went missing the night of Jan. 5

Published 5 minutes ago

    Buck ‘Em: Bull Riding With Aaron Pass
    Ennis Police Department
    Emily Wade, 38, was last seen the night of Jan. 5.

    A volunteer search party found a body late Monday morning that matched the description of 38-year-old Emily Wade, who went missing Jan. 5, Ennis police said.

    Volunteers discovered the body in a creek bed that police said flooded the night Wade was last seen alive.

    The body will be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and positive identification, police said.

    The Ennis Police Department thanked the other agencies and volunteers that have helped search for Wade since Jan. 5.

