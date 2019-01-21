Emily Wade, 38, was last seen the night of Jan. 5.

A volunteer search party found a body late Monday morning that matched the description of 38-year-old Emily Wade, who went missing Jan. 5, Ennis police said.

Volunteers discovered the body in a creek bed that police said flooded the night Wade was last seen alive.

The body will be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and positive identification, police said.

The Ennis Police Department thanked the other agencies and volunteers that have helped search for Wade since Jan. 5.

