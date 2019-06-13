Arrest Brings Comfort to Transgender Murder Victim's Family

Dallas police are still working to see if the man they arrested for the murder of Muhlaysia Booker can be connected to attacks on other transgender women. A tip and information off a cell phone led police to arrest Kendrell Lyles. The arrest offers a small amount of comfort to Booker's family. (Published 2 hours ago)

"I'm so glad that they have them, I'm just so very glad that they have them," Booker's grandmother Debra Booker said. She said news of an arrest in the murder of her granddaughter was an answer to prayer.

"When I heard it yesterday, I screamed so loud when they told me, I said, 'Yes, yes, hallelujah!'" she said.

Booker said her family has been living a nightmare since the 23-year-old transgender woman was found dead in Dallas on May 18. On Wednesday, Dallas police confirmed they arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death, the 33-year-old Lyles.

"That's why I prayed every day that they would find this person, I said, 'Lord please find them. I know it won't take the pain out of my heart right now, but it might help everybody feel better, my family, feel better about this," Debra Booker said.

Police got a tip from a witness who reported seeing Muhlaysia Booker get into a car that matches the description of Lyles' the night she was killed. Cell phone records prove Lyles was in possession of and used Booker's cell phone after her death.

As the investigation continues, Booker's family is hopeful that justice will be served.

"I hope that this will be justice for Muhlaysia and whoever else is involved. If there are more, I hope that they'll get them, too," Debra Booker said.

Kendrell Lyles is in custody in Collin County. Police said he was also being investigated as a person of interest in the murder of another transgender woman, Chynal Lindsey, whose body was discovered in White Rock Lake on June 1.

Debra Booker said the transgender community is tight-knit and she believed that Muhlaysia and Chynal likely knew each other.