What to Know Dallas police arrested Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 34, on June 5 and charged him with three counts of murder, including that of Muhlaysia Booker.

Booker is the transgender woman whose assault in April was captured on video and went viral. Police flagged it as a possible hate crime.

Police said Lyles was also a person of interest in connection to the death of a second transgender woman.

Police have arrested a man and charged him with three counts murder, including that of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker, Dallas police Maj. Max Geron said Wednesday.

Geron said police arrested Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 34, on June 5 after their investigation linked him to a deadly shooting May 22 on McCallum Boulevard.

During the investigation, Geron said police received a tip that connected McCallum to a murder the next day -- May 23 -- in the 17500 block of Coit Road.

The car McCallum was seen driving around the time of both shootings, police said, was a light-colored Lincoln LS. Geron said that was the same type of vehicle witnesses told police they saw Booker get into on May 18.

Booker was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound around 6:40 a.m. that morning, in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive.

Booker's death garnered national attention because it followed an assault on April 12 that was captured on video and went viral. The video was shared extensively on social media and Dallas police flagged it as a possible hate crime.

Geron added that Lyles was a person of interest in connection to the body of a transgender woman found June 1 in White Rock Lake.

Geron said the people murdered on May 22 and 23 were not transgender.

NBC 5's Chris Blake contributed to this report.