AAPI Heritage Month: Dallas chef blends Thai-Texan roots to share culture

As Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close, one Dallas chef is celebrating a different kind of fusion, where Bangkok flavors meet Texas hospitality.

For more than 20 years, Chef Nikky Phinyawatana has been building bridges through food as the founder of Asian Mint, a growing family of Thai restaurants across North Texas. Her mission is to feed not just stomachs, but hearts.

“I love to feed and I love to serve,” Phinyawatana said. “I realized, why not share that with the community? I feel like there's like the missing piece of what I grew up with in terms of the Thai food, Bangkok style. And I wanted to share that with the Dallas community.”

Born to a Thai father and a Texan mother, Chef Nikky calls herself a Thai-Texan and grew up immersed in both cultures. She spent her childhood in Thailand, learning the foundations of cooking before returning to Dallas in her teenage years. Her culinary path was entirely self-made.

“Everything I kind of built from scratch,” she said. “I was going to culinary school downtown… just to learn how to use a commercial kitchen and kind of just putting all that together. I was like, you know what? We're just going to do it.”

When she opened her first restaurant in 2004, Thai cuisine was still unfamiliar to many North Texans.

“Thai food 20 years ago, nobody really knew what it was,” she recalled. “I was able to bring people in and try my dishes and say -- have you had Thai fried rice? Have you had pad Thai? Have you had Thai curries? And then they fall in love, and now it's become their normal weekly comfort food item. It just brings so much joy. We love that we can change lives just through food, or people getting to experience something different. It's very fulfilling."

But Chef Nikky’s impact goes far beyond the kitchen.

She’s also a cultural ambassador – publishing a cookbook, leading cooking classes, and hosting traditional Chinese Mahjong nights at her restaurants, introducing North Texans to the centuries-old game.

“It is like the pastime of the families coming together,” she said. “And I wanted to share that here, to build a community through a game.”

Through every class, event, and dish, Chef Nikky’s focus remains the same: creating connections and celebrating Asian heritage.

“Seeing the Asian community grow here in Dallas and people really embracing the food, the culture, everything—it just makes it so much more exciting to continue to grow,” she said. “And the more of us that are in alignment with sharing our culture, the more understanding and more growth we can have around that.”