The woman suspected of fatally colliding with an 18-year-old kayaker on Grapevine Lake on Sunday is now in custody.

On Tuesday, Grapevine police and the Texas Game Wardens confirmed they'd taken Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez into custody in connection with the death of Ava Renee Moore.

"We are thankful for the help of fellow law enforcement officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations," Grapevine police said Tuesday.

Officials did not say where Gonzalez was taken into custody or if a tip led to her arrest. More information is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

It's unclear if Gonzalez has obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Investigators said two women on a personal watercraft hit Moore as she was kayaking. When first responders arrived, the two women were no longer there. Video shared with NBC 5 showed several people carrying Moore out of the water and trying to provide first aid. Despite the life-saving efforts of witnesses and first responders, Moore died from severe traumatic injuries.

Witnesses recorded video and took photos of the man and woman, and Grapevine police shared those photos with the public on Monday, hoping to learn her identity and location.

Witnesses told police the woman who was operating the PWC left with a man who hit a vehicle while leaving the area. Officials have not said whether the man who left the lake with Gonzalez was still at large.

