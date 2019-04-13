Dallas Mayor Responds to Assault of Transgender Woman

The Dallas Police Department is reviewing an assault captured on video that could potentially be classified as a hate crime.
According to Dallas police, the incident happened on Friday at 11:23 p.m. at the Royal Crest Apartments located at 3558 Wilhurt Avenue.
The victim, a transgender female, told police that she had gotten into a minor accident and was assaulted by several people.
The entire attack was captured on video and shared on social media.
Mayor Mike Rawlings of Dallas released a statement on the assault stating he was “extremely angry about what appears to be a mob violence against this woman.”
"Chief Hall alerted me this morning to the assault at the Royal Crest Apartments and I have seen a video of what happened. *I am extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman.* I am in contact with the chief and she assured me that the Dallas Police Department is fully investigating, including the possibility that this was a hate crime. Those who did this do not represent how Dallasites feel about our thriving LGBTQ community. We will not stand for this kind of behavior," according to a statement from Mayor Rawlings.
Dallas police are continuing to investigate this and no arrests have been made at this time.