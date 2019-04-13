Dallas Mayor Responds to Assault of Transgender Woman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Mayor Responds to Assault of Transgender Woman

By Catherine Park

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Mayor Responds to Assault of Transgender Woman

    The Dallas Police Department is reviewing an assault captured on video that could potentially be classified as a hate crime.

    According to Dallas police, the incident happened on Friday at 11:23 p.m. at the Royal Crest Apartments located at 3558 Wilhurt Avenue.

    The victim, a transgender female, told police that she had gotten into a minor accident and was assaulted by several people. 

    The entire attack was captured on video and shared on social media.

    Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of Child

    [NATL] Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of 5-Year-Old Child

    Cierre Wood, a former practice squad player for the New England Patriots, was arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend's daughter, 5-year-old La'Rayah Davis. Amy Taylor, La'Rayah's mother, was also charged with child abuse. 

    (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

    Mayor Mike Rawlings of Dallas released a statement on the assault stating he was “extremely angry about what appears to be a mob violence against this woman.”

    "Chief Hall alerted me this morning to the assault at the Royal Crest Apartments and I have seen a video of what happened. *I am extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman.* I am in contact with the chief and she assured me that the Dallas Police Department is fully investigating, including the possibility that this was a hate crime. Those who did this do not represent how Dallasites feel about our thriving LGBTQ community. We will not stand for this kind of behavior," according to a statement from Mayor Rawlings. 

    Dallas police are continuing to investigate this and no arrests have been made at this time.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices