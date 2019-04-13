Dallas Mayor Responds to Assault of Transgender Woman

The Dallas Police Department is reviewing an assault captured on video that could potentially be classified as a hate crime.

According to Dallas police, the incident happened on Friday at 11:23 p.m. at the Royal Crest Apartments located at 3558 Wilhurt Avenue.

The victim, a transgender female, told police that she had gotten into a minor accident and was assaulted by several people.

The entire attack was captured on video and shared on social media.

Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of Child

Cierre Wood, a former practice squad player for the New England Patriots, was arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend's daughter, 5-year-old La'Rayah Davis. Amy Taylor, La'Rayah's mother, was also charged with child abuse. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

Mayor Mike Rawlings of Dallas released a statement on the assault stating he was “extremely angry about what appears to be a mob violence against this woman.”

"Chief Hall alerted me this morning to the assault at the Royal Crest Apartments and I have seen a video of what happened. *I am extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman.* I am in contact with the chief and she assured me that the Dallas Police Department is fully investigating, including the possibility that this was a hate crime. Those who did this do not represent how Dallasites feel about our thriving LGBTQ community. We will not stand for this kind of behavior," according to a statement from Mayor Rawlings.

Dallas police are continuing to investigate this and no arrests have been made at this time.