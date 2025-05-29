Suspects in Lake Grapevine hit-and-run face deportation, officials say

The two suspects captured Tuesday following Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run on Lake Grapevine not only face state charges but eventual deportation, officials revealed Wednesday.

Local, state and federal authorities held a press conference Wednesday morning at the Grapevine Police Department to provide new details in the tragic case that continues to make national headlines and has turned political due to the suspects' immigration status.

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez-Gonzalez has been charged with felony manslaughter in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run.

Maikel Alexander Coello-Perozo has been charged with hindering apprehension, accused of helping Gonzalez-Gonzalez flee the scene.

The Venezuelan nationals, authorities revealed, entered the U.S. illegally and were released with a notice to appear in court.

Immigration authorities have issued detainers on the suspects, who will also face deportation proceedings, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

A large photograph of Ava Moore, 18, stood next to the podium where authorities provided the public an update on the investigation.

Texas Game Warden Capt. Joseph Quintero explained the work by detectives to locate and apprehend the suspects on Tuesday afternoon.

“We used every asset and partner agency we could to make sure we could track down the suspects,” he said.

The fugitive’s picture from the scene, along with over 900 tips and collaboration with federal authorities, led to the big break.

“Through tips and basically just good, hard detective work, we were able to narrow down the area, house where we believed the suspects were,” Quintero said.

The rundown home in Oak Cliff is listed as Perozo’s last known address, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, Perozo reportedly admitted to police “that he aided Gonzalez-Gonzalez in her escape so that she could avoid being captured for killing the victim, Ava Moore. Furthermore, they were located hiding together in a house in Dallas, with a packed suitcase as if they intended on not going home for some time.”

Moore died while kayaking on Lake Grapevine on Sunday afternoon, despite lifesaving efforts by witnesses and first responders.

The U.S. Air Force cadet candidate suffered devastating injuries when she was struck by a speeding, “reckless” jet ski operator, according to police and witnesses.

Two women on board the jet ski struck Moore’s kayak after speeding by the shoreline several times during the busy holiday weekend, according to an arrest affidavit.

A second kayaker told police she and Moore were trying to create distance between themselves and the jet ski operator when Moore was struck from behind.

Stunned visitors watched in horror, then jumped into action, trying to save Moore and keep the suspects from leaving the scene.

The jet ski operator, police say, fled with a male driver who is accused of hitting two parked cars in the process.

On Memorial Day, authorities released a photograph of the female fugitive captured by a witness who spoke with NBC 5.

The list of partner agencies involved in the suspects' capture Tuesday afternoon in Oak Cliff includes Texas Game Wardens, Grapevine, Dallas and Irving police, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations’ Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Officials with ICE in Dallas also announced immigration detainers have been issued to the Grapevine Police Department and said both suspects will be in removal proceedings.

“Both individuals crossed the southern border in 2023 or 2024,” said Joshua Johnson, acting field officer director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Dallas.

A press release issued Wednesday clarified that Gonzalez entered the U.S. illegally in September 2023, and Perozo entered illegally in January 2023.

“They were arrested at the time of entry and processed for a notice to appear and then released on their own recognizance,” Johnson said.

In his arrest warrant, Perozo reportedly admitted to hitting parked cars while fleeing the chaotic scene, where witnesses tried to keep everyone possibly associated with the suspects from leaving, as others tried saving Ava.

“That scene showed how the community came together to try to do what they could when they saw something horrible happen,” Quintero said.

According to his arrest warrant, Perozo later admitted to police “that while trying to flee Grapevine Lake, he hit another vehicle. However, he continued driving to get away from the people at the lake.”

At one point, the duo dumped their Toyota Corolla and fled on foot, ending up at an apartment complex.

Police confirmed Perozo dyed his hair black after fleeing the scene, where he had been captured on surveillance video with orange-colored hair.

Several details are still being investigated, including ownership of the jet ski, whether it was rented, and whether alcohol was involved.

“We had our marine theft unit begin to go through the jet ski to try to get ownership history to figure out where it came from, how did it end up there. But that’s part of the process of the investigation,” Quintero said.

Quintero also reminded the public about the importance of adhering to rules on public waters, including the requirement that jet ski operators refrain from speeding or approaching people or objects near the shoreline.

In response to questions about patrols at the time, Quintero said there was a boat with two game wardens on board patrolling the large lake.

The agency used its “limited resources” to ensure all public lakes in DFW were being patrolled during the busy Memorial Day weekend.

“We did have a boat on Lake Grapevine; it just happened to not be in that area when the incident happened,” Quintero said. “I will tell you that multiple times we will get calls from dispatch or the public of complaints of jet skis, and if we are in the area, we immediately respond.”

It remains unclear exactly where the incident occurred.

Investigators with the Texas Game Wardens will soon be out on Lake Grapevine to recreate and map the scene.

During the press conference, Makayla Moore, victim services advocate for the Grapevine Police Department, read a statement on behalf of the victim’s family:

“We are so thankful for the countless messages and demonstrations of love and support, but most grateful for the many prayers we have received. This is a difficult time for all involved, but also an opportunity for our beautiful little girl to continue to impact our community. Out of this tragedy, God will make good, and that can only be accomplished through forgiveness. We respectfully ask for our time and privacy to grieve and thank you for all of your kindness and support. God bless.”

Responding to a story about the arrests on X, Governor Greg Abbott posted, "Welcome to Texas. Here's your death penalty."

Welcome to Texas.



"Based on the charges as they stand now, no. It is very hard to seek the death penalty in the case," said criminal defense attorney Alexandria Cazares-Perez.

Cazares-Perez is not associated with the case but said a manslaughter charge carries a prison sentence of two to 20 years. That alone wouldn't be impacted by Gonzalez's immigration status.

Still, ICE could eventually play a role in the case.

“She would be transferred to immigration and processed with immigration. Immigration would determine whether she was deported or processed in immigration court. Or even the immigration judge could send her back to face her charges so that she’s not trying to evade or avoid facing the law," she said.

The Governor's office later released a statement:

"The State of Texas has no tolerance for heinous criminals who kill Texans. The victim's family deserves swift justice, and the criminal illegal immigrants should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. All Texans deserve protection from unchecked criminal activity."