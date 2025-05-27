To get to Seguin, Texas, you'll head south on Interstate 35 toward San Antonio. What's in Seguin? According to Texas Monthly, that's where you'll find the best barbecue in the Lone Star State.

Texas Monthly barbecue testers criss-crossed our huge state and visited 319 restaurants to narrow the list to the Top 10, the next 40 (Best of the Rest), and a handful of honorable mentions. The annual list was released Tuesday, and at the top of the list was David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes's Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin.

Texas Monthly highlighted the restaurant's expansive menu that covered breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, and pointed directly at the pitmasters' pork ribs, brisket and weekend-only beef-rib dishes.

The top barbecue restaurant in North Texas, according to Texas Monthly, is no stranger to the list. Goldee's Barbecue in southeast Fort Worth, which ranked No. 1 in 2021, was No. 3 this year. Another popular North Texas spot, Dayne's Craft Barbecue in Aledo, ranked No. 7.

Forty other restaurants made up the "Best of the Rest" list, including several in North Texas: Slow Bone BBQ and Smokey Joe's BBQ in Dallas; North Texas Smoke BBQ in Decatur; Cattleack Barbeque in Farmers Branch; Smoak Town BBQ in Fate; Sabar BBQ and Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth; Yearby's Barbecue and Waterice in Pilot Point; and Slaughter's BBQ in Sulphur Springs.

Beyond the Top 50, the following North Texas restaurants were given "honorable mentions": Hurtado Barbecue and Smoke 'N Ash BBQ in Arlington; Brix Barbecue and Smoke-A-Holics BBQ in Fort Worth; Zavala's Barbecue in Grand Prairie; Hutchins BBQ in McKinney; Patriotic Pig Smokehouse in North Richland Hills; Smoke Sessions Barbecue in Royse City; Hill City Chop House in Tolar.

See the entire, statewide list from Texas Monthly here.