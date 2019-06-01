Body Discovered in White Rock Lake: Police

A body was pulled from White Rock Lake in Dallas early Saturday evening after a passerby noticed it and called authorities, police say.

Dallas police said a person call them around 5:45 p.m. Saturday after seeing a dead body in the lake.

A Texas Game Warden was the first to arrive at the scene and pulled the body out of the water due to the potential for severe weather and fears that the body would float back into the lake, police said.

The body was not identified Saturday, police said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner arrived and collected the body, police said.