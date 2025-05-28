One killed, four lanes shut down after deadly crash on I-35W in Fort Worth

One person is dead and four lanes of I-35W are shut down after a crash in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Worth police, officers were dispatched to 9148 South Freeway in response to a major accident call.

Police said when officers arrived, they determined that the crash involved four vehicles.

One person was declared deceased at the scene as a result of the crash, police said.

Four southbound lanes of I-35W at Everman are shut down while officers respond to the crash. All traffic is being diverted onto the service road.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.