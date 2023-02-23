3,500 Volunteers to Help Run the 45th Annual Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth

More than 20,000 runners will lace up and hit the pavement as part of the 2023 Cowtown Marathon.

“We have every state in the United States represented,” said Heidi Swartz, the executive director for the Cowtown Marathon.

Runners from a total of 11 countries are registered to participate in the 3-day event.

In addition to the camaraderie, challenge and finisher medal, runners also help shape the future of children across North Texas.

“The whole reason we put this event on is for our charity program,” Swartz said. “It's C.A.L.F. which stands for Children's Activities for Life and Fitness. And the proceeds from our event go back to that so that we are able to outfit kids with socks and shoes. We help train them. We help pay for their entry fee.”

Children 17 and under can participate in the Kids 5K slated for Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday will also feature the adult 5K and 10K races.

“Sunday we've got the Half Marathon, the Full Marathon, the Ultra Marathon, and we have the Healthy Hig Relay,” Swartz said.

It is a big task that is made possible year after year through the support of volunteers. According to organizers, this year drew a team of about 3,500 volunteers.

“I enjoy it. The people are terrific,” said David McDowell who for the past 12 years has returned as a volunteer for the Cowtown Marathon. “It’s just sort of a diversion for me, I guess. For my retired life.”

“I ran through high school and college," McDowell added.

As a retired runner, he understands the joy, anxiety and discipline that leads up to race day. It is part of what has kept him coming back to help run the merchandise shop at the health and fitness expo.

“I was in merchandising for so many years before I retired that I just enjoy doing this,” McDowell said.

On Friday, 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the 2023 expo followed by nearly 60,000 on Saturday.

“You know, after a while, you get a little bit tired, especially at my age,” McDowell said. “Here it’s nonstop. We put in our steps in here. Believe me.”

The event is open to the public and will feature interactive exhibits, runner safety and education, packet pickup for in-person events and last-minute registration for the 2023 races.

The 2023 Cowtown Marathon Health and Fitness Expo will take place at Will Rogers Memorial Center on Lancaster Avenue.

WHEN:

Friday, February 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All races will kick off and end at Will Rogers Memorial Center on Lancaster Avenue.