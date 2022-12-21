NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown would like to grab your running shoes and get ready to join in on the celebration of the 45th annual Cowtown Marathon, from February 24 – 26.

Registration is open to everyone. There will be 7 marathons that will be running throughout the three days. This includes The Ultra Marathon, Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Healthy Hig Relay, 10k, Adults 5k, and Kids 5k.

Patrons will also be able to compete in a challenge called the Cowtown Challenge. To participate in this event, a runner will have the ability to compete in more than races, either virtually or in person.

If you would like to register or would like more information. Click HERE

About The Cowtown:

The 45th running of The Cowtown will take place on February 25 -26, 2023 at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Run annually, The Cowtown is a Fort Worth tradition with a $10.5 million economic impact on the city. Person, races include the Adult 5K, Kids 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, Ultra Marathon, and the Health Hig Marathon Relay. Virtual options to run all distances are available. Proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. Program.

The Cowtown Marathon 2023

February 24 – 26

3400 Burnett Tandy Drive

Fort Worth

For more information or to register, Click HERE.