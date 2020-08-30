Haltom City

3 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Haltom City, Police Say

NBC 5

Three people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver Sunday night in Haltom City, police say.

The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate Loop 820 near U.S. Route 377, according to Haltom City police.

Police said a blue Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on the eastbound side of the highway and crashed into a grey BMW. When officers arrived on the scene, the BMW was starting to catch fire.

Officers pulled two people out of the BMW, but were unable to remove a third passenger, police said. All three people in the BMW, a man, a woman and a girl were later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was flown to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The eastbound side of Interstate Loop 820 was expected to be closed for about three hours, police said.

This article tagged under:

Haltom City
Contact Us