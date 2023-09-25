American Airlines Center

$20 million upgrade of American Airlines Center brings big things

The event center is getting a big upgrade, see what’s new.

By Lucy Ladis and Ben Russell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Leadership from the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center unveiled a larger-than-life video board on Tuesday.

The new super-high resolution video board cost $10 million of the total $20 million spent on upgrading the downtown Dallas arena. Other upgrades included replacing all 19,134 seats, adding two other video boards, an exterior marquee display, enhanced sound  and a new roof.

"The largest upgrade in the history of American Airlines Center is nothing short of spectacular, starting with the cutting-edge technology of the new video board," said Dave Brown, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of American Airlines Center.

The American Airlines Center is home to two Dallas sports teams and has hosted several concerts since its opening 22 years ago in 2001.

"Mavericks fans expect and deserve a first-class experience and championship effort every time they walk into American Airlines Center," said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Stars President and CEO, Brad Alberts, echoed a similar feeling for the hockey team and its fans.

"We are incredibly excited these updates will deliver an unparalleled experience for our fans, elevating the energy at every Dallas Stars home game,” Alberts said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

food service 3 hours ago

Local nonprofit helps food service employees on path to better financial future

State Fair of Texas 4 hours ago

How to save with daily deals at the 2023 State Fair of Texas

Keep up with events and find tickets at americanairlinescenter.com.

This article tagged under:

American Airlines CenterDallas MavericksDallas Stars
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us