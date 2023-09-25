$20 million upgrade of American Airlines Center brings big things

Leadership from the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars and American Airlines Center unveiled a larger-than-life video board on Tuesday.

The new super-high resolution video board cost $10 million of the total $20 million spent on upgrading the downtown Dallas arena. Other upgrades included replacing all 19,134 seats, adding two other video boards, an exterior marquee display, enhanced sound and a new roof.

"The largest upgrade in the history of American Airlines Center is nothing short of spectacular, starting with the cutting-edge technology of the new video board," said Dave Brown, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of American Airlines Center.

The American Airlines Center is home to two Dallas sports teams and has hosted several concerts since its opening 22 years ago in 2001.

"Mavericks fans expect and deserve a first-class experience and championship effort every time they walk into American Airlines Center," said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Stars President and CEO, Brad Alberts, echoed a similar feeling for the hockey team and its fans.

"We are incredibly excited these updates will deliver an unparalleled experience for our fans, elevating the energy at every Dallas Stars home game,” Alberts said.

Keep up with events and find tickets at americanairlinescenter.com.