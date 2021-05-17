Dallas

2 Adults, Dog Safe After High Water Rescue on Walton Walker Boulevard

Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department have rescued two people and a dog after they were stranded in flood waters on Sunday night.

According to officials, firefighters and police officers responded to North Walton Walker Boulevard at the U-turn, just south of Northwest Highway, at around 12:20 a.m. 

Officials said that firefighters found people in the water along the high rise portion of the highway.

Waters were so high at the U-turn that the road had become impassable, officials said.

According to officials, Dallas Fire-Rescue sent out two rafts in an effort to rescue the individuals in the water.

Firefighters were able to recover an adult male and female as well as a dog shortly before 2 a.m.

