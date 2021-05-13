Live Radar: Flash Flood Watch for North Texas; Severe Storms Possible Monday Night

A livestream of NBC 5's S-Band Radar will appear in the video player above.

What to Know Threat of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes Monday evening; additional flooding concerns, too.

Flash Flood Watch continues through the day.

Street flooding to be a significant concern through the week.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The threats of heavy rain and flash flooding continue Monday with a chance of severe storms tonight in North Texas.

With additional waves of rain the next several days, rainfall totals of 3 to 8 inches are possible this week.

Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch that will remain in effect until Wednesday morning for much of the area and a River Flood Warning has also been issued for several North Texas counties.

The Flash Flood Watch is for portions of the following counties: Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Robertson, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise and Young.

NBC 5 Weather

By Monday evening, some severe weather is possible.

A line of severe storms will move into North Texas from the west. The storms will bring the threat of hail, damaging winds and even the possibility of tornadoes.

In addition, the storms Monday night will further increase the risk of flooding, which will likely be the more widespread issue for several days.

Sunday Storms Cause Damage, Near-Record Rainfall

Parts of western and northern Dallas County on Sunday received downpours of 4 to 5 inches in a matter of hours.

That resulted in a number of high water rescues, mainly along Highway 75 from NorthPark Center to the High Five and into east Plano.

This rainfall total map explains succinctly why Dallas saw the worst flooding in North Texas today.#dfwwx #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/Gpl23BiqJR — David Finfrock (@DavidFinfrock) May 17, 2021

A Tornado Warning was issued briefly for northern Dallas County Sunday as radar indicated some rotation north of NorthPark Center. That tornado warning was canceled around 2:30 p.m., 15 minutes before it was set to expire.

There were reports of several damaged homes in the Northaven area of North Dallas. The National Weather Service is planning to do a damage survey in that area Monday morning to determine if the damage was caused by straight-line winds or if it was indeed a brief tornado.

The National Weather Service also issued tornado warnings Sunday for Hill and Ellis counties. A funnel was spotted in northeastern Hill County. No damage was reported.

Tornado on the ground 5 min ago on FM 67 east of interstate 35 in north eastern Hill County pic.twitter.com/eisd6pxQSa — Trenton Sulak (@SulakTrenton) May 16, 2021

Continued Flooding Threat

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the upcoming week as an upper level low will establish itself to the west, allowing low-level moisture to spread northward.

NBC 5 Weather

There will be the potential for heavy rain with amounts of 3-6 inches possible, with isolated higher amounts near 8-10 inches.

Be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Continuing Weather Coverage

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.