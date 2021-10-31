1 Woman Killed, 2 Others Injured in Fort Worth Hit-and-Run

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in reference to a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 1300 block of Interstate 20 between McCart Avenue and James Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said three women were involved in a single motor vehicle accident on the freeway.

After the crash, the three women were walking on the right shoulder of the freeway to get assistance, police said.

According to police, while they were walking on the shoulder, an unknown vehicle hit all three women and immediately fled the location without stopping to render aid or wait for police.

Two of the women were transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police said the third woman, identified as 20-year-old Bella Isabel Vasquez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information about this crash to contact Traffic Investigation Detective Carter at 817-392-4885.

Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.