1 Killed, 2 Injured in Dallas Multi-Vehicle Crash: Police

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving three vehicles on Sunday morning in Dallas, police said.

Approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident began in the 1300 block of East State Highway 121 at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Police said a F150 truck was in the right lane and a Ford Escape SUV was in the left lane when the Escape hit the F150 in the back left side, causing the truck to leave the roadway, flip over, and crash.

The driver of the F150 was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the Ford Escape lost control of the car after hitting the truck, crossed over the center median, flipped over, and slid down the westbound side of 121.

Police then said the Escape was struck on the driver's side by a third vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The driver of the Escape was also not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if he was ejected before or after being hit by the Dodge truck.

According to police, the driver of the Escape is in a Dallas hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Ram truck also was not wearing his seatbelt. He is currently at Medical City Lewisville Hospital with multiple injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the original crash, police said.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed against the Dodge Ram driver.