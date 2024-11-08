A man is wanted after a home invasion and aggravated robbery in a White Settlement senior living apartment complex early Friday morning.

The White Settlement Police Department said that they responded to a call reporting a home invasion in the 8400 block of Tumbleweed Trail at the Oak Timbers Apartment Complex on Friday Nov. 8, at around 3:24 a.m. The call was made by a resident saying that an unknown man had entered her apartment and robbed her at knifepoint.

A police supervisor that was already at the complex doing residential patrol when the call was dispatched immediately made his way to the scene.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they located the victim inside the apartment with serious injuries due to self-defense consistent with a sharp-bladed instrument. The victim, a woman in her late 60's, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

White Settlement PD reported that investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage from a nearby building. The video showed a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and light-colored gloves, attempting to open residential front doors near the victim's apartment.

After trying to open two other front doors unsuccessfully, the man then approaches the front porch of the victim. He opens the unlocked front door and makes his way inside the apartment.

The victim reported that she was sleeping and was awakened by the man standing over her with a knife held up to her throat. She said that she attempted to push the knife away from her neck and suffered a severe wound to the hand.

Detectives believe that the man fled the scene by foot, taking some cash and keys with him. Based on the description given by the victim, the police said that the man is believed to potentially be Hispanic, 5'07"-5'09" in height with a stocky build.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the process. No further details have been released at this time.