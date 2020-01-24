Texas Health Officials Confirm 4 Patients Have Been Tested for Coronavirus

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is working with local health departments to assess people with respiratory illness and recent travel to Wuhan, China for 2019 novel coronavirus testing.

Public health personnel have identified four people in Texas who meet the testing criteria due to their travel history and respiratory symptoms.

One person has tested negative for coronavirus, and testing is ongoing for the other three.

Anyone who has recently traveled in Wuhan, China should monitor themselves for symptoms and contact their health care provider if they develop fever, cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of being in Wuhan, DSHS says.

DSHS is urging health care professionals to ask patients with respiratory symptoms about their travel history and contact their local or regional health department if they think a patient may have novel coronavirus.

According to DSHS, there are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like the novel coronavirus:

Wash your hands frequently.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Disinfect surfaces.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you're sick, stay home.

DSHS has additional information on the 2019 novel coronavirus for the public, health care professionals, health departments and labs at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.