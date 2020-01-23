Watch Live: Suspected Case of Coronavirus Investigated in Texas

Officials have not said when they hope to obtain the results. A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Brazos County. Live video from that news conference will appear in the player above.

A suspected case of novel coronavirus is being investigated in Brazos County, Texas, the home of Texas A&M University.

The Brazos County Health District said Thursday the patient traveled to Texas from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated.

Brazos County health officials said the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing and is being kept isolated at home while precautionary testing is completed.

"If there is a confirmed case, we will promptly announce it," the county said in a news release Thursday.

Brazos County is located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, between Houston and Austin, and is the county where Texas A&M is located in Bryan/College Station. It's not clear which airport(s) the patient traveled through returning home.

The first case of coronavirus in the United States was announced on January 21. In that case the patient, in Seattle, had also recently traveled to Wuhan, China. Hundreds of cases have been confirmed in Wuhan and elsewhere in China.

Those that have traveled to Wuhan, China and have flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call their local health department.

Coronavirus symptoms are flu-like and include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat. If medical care is needed, please call your healthcare provider first before showing up for testing/treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has travel to Wuhan, China at a Level 2: Practice Enhanced Precautions, advising travelers that preliminary information suggests older adults with underlying health conditions may be at an increased risk of infection. Read more from the CDC here. Others recommend all nonessential travel to Wuhan be avoided.

The general public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions to avoid infection, including those practices used to avoid the flu.

Tips for Avoiding the Flu