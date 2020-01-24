Baylor Student Tested for Possible Case of Coronavirus; Risk Low on Campus

Baylor University announced Friday that a possible case of coronavirus is being investigated in a student.

"The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has notified us that a Baylor student recently in China is being tested for a possible case of coronavirus," the university posted on social media.

Public health officials say the immediate health risk to the BU campus community is low.



The university said in a post on its website that it is waiting for test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, meanwhile, the student has been moved to an isolated room on campus as a precaution and in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

Baylor set up a call center for students and parents who have questions, the number is 888-283-2158.

Baylor University is 100 miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth on Interstate 35.

The first case of coronavirus in the United States was announced on January 21. In that case, the patient, in Seattle, had also recently traveled to Wuhan, China. Hundreds of cases have been confirmed in Wuhan and elsewhere in China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has travel to Wuhan, China at a Level 2: Practice Enhanced Precautions, advising travelers that preliminary information suggests older adults with underlying health conditions may be at an increased risk of infection. Read more from the CDC here. Others recommend all nonessential travel to Wuhan be avoided.

The general public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions to avoid infection, including those practices used to avoid the flu.

