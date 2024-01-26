Red Cross battles national blood shortage, offers Amazon gift cards to donors

Attempts at recovering from an ongoing national blood shortage are being made worse by winter weather, road conditions, and flight delays, according to the American Red Cross.

“Almost 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month alone,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

Blood drives were canceled this month in almost every state where the Red Cross collects blood and platelets as winter weather continues to hamper collection efforts.

According to the Red Cross, the U.S. "is facing the lowest number of people donating blood in 20 years, which is detrimental to those in need of emergency blood transfusions."

As an incentive to get donors into chairs, the American Red Cross said they're giving $20 Amazon gift cards to people who donate blood in February.

The Red Cross also offered a new blood donor rewards program in appreciation to the thousands of donors who gave blood earlier this month. The program offers donors points for every time they donate blood that can later be redeemed, and donors can claim e-gifts and exclusive Red Cross merchandise.

Individuals are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.

RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION EVENTS JAN. 24 TO FEB. 8

Collin County

1/25/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Allen City Hall, 305 Century Parkway, Allen, TX 75013

1/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital Plano, 1100 Allied Drive, Plano, TX 75093

1/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Medical City Frisco Office Building II, 5575 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034

2/3/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Muslims For Life, Ahmadiyya Movement In Islam, 1850 Hedgcoxe Rd., Allen, TX 75013

2/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Springhill Suites McKinney, 2660 S. Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75070

Dallas County

1/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 2520 Oates Dr., Mesquite

1/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Desoto Recreation Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115

1/31/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., White Rock Family YMCA, 7112 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

2/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116

2/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toyota Music Factory, 370 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Suite 104, Irving, TX 75309

Denton County

1/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hebron & Josey Library, 4220 N. Josey Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

1/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pilot Point High School, 1300 N. Washington St., Pilot Point, TX 76258

1/31/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Tr., Denton, TX 76201

2/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alliance Texas Stake, 2509 Trophy Club Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Erath County

2/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Thompson Student Center, 1452 W. Jones St., Stephenville, TX 76401

Johnson County

1/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cleburne Chapel, 303 South Nolan River Road, Cleburne, TX 76033

Kaufman County

1/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Forney High School, 6170 N. Falcon Way, Forney, TX 75126

2/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lowe's, 902 Hwy 80, Forney, TX 75126

Navarro County

1/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mildred High School, 5475 S. Hwy 287, Corsicana, TX 75109

Tarrant County

1/24/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Fort Worth, 6000 Western Pl. #6000, Ste. 100, Fort Worth, TX 76107

1/30/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lowe's, 600 North Tarrant Parkway, Keller, TX 76248

1/31/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, 3901 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, TX 76109

2/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Amon G. Carter, Jr. Downtown YMCA, 512 Lamar Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

The Red Cross isn't the only blood bank offering incentives to donors. Earlier this month Carter BloodCare announced they were offering a pullover and and a chance at a $100 gift card with each blood donation made through Jan. 25. The pullovers are being given away through February. To make an appointment with Carter BloodCare, click here.