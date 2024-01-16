Pullover, gift card giveaways offered in exchange for blood donations

Carter BloodCare is offering a pullover and a chance at a $100 gift card with each blood donation.

The Texas-based nonprofit blood center says anyone who donates to its Winter Weather Heroes campaign will be entered into a daily drawing for a $100 gift card. The Winter Weather Heroes campaign runs from Jan. 18-25

Also, through Feb. 29, each donor will receive a quarter-zip pullover, while supplies last.

The nonprofit hopes the incentives will help them overcome the seasonal slump in donations.

"Inclement weather, such as the arctic blast earlier this week, has led to hundreds of units not getting collected, which impacts thousands of patients," Carter BloodCare said in a news release.

Carter BloodCare said all blood types are needed, especially O-positive, O-negative, the universal blood type, and platelets used to control bleeding.

“Our blood donors are local heroes,” said Andrea Sign, Carter BloodCare’s director of marketing, communications and donor relations. “Someone in our area needs a blood donor hero every day, helping people injured in serious car accidents, kids fighting childhood cancer, organ transplant patients and so many others.”

Those who donate whole blood by Jan. 20 may be eligible to donate again during the blood center's St. Patrick’s Day shirt giveaway from March 3-17.

Carter BloodCare provides blood resources to more than 200 hospitals in 57 Texas counties. To find the nearest Carter BloodCare location and set time to donate, area heroes should visit CarterBloodCare.org.