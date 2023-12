Billy Bob's Texas and Carter BloodCare have teamed up for a blood drive.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 if you give blood at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth you will get one pair of tickets to an upcoming concert at the venue.

The blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can make an appointment here.

Save lives, Texas style 🤠Donate blood 8am-2pm 12/27 @BillyBobsTexas & get one pair of General Admission tickets to an upcoming concert! Choose from an assortment of shows.* Sign up: https://t.co/KJn1kGU79J



*Restrictions apply. Details in link. Offer valid while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/IPUdp3420Q — Carter BloodCare (@CarterBloodCare) December 19, 2023