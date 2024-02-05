Heart Month activities brings heart health education to North Texas schools

Heart Month continues this February, a time when all people – especially women – are encouraged to focus on their cardiovascular health.

The campaign, led by the Dallas-based American Heart Association, aims to spread awareness about heart disease, the number one killer of Americans.

According to the association, prevention should start at five years old, not 50.

That's why they are kicking things off this Heart Month in schools across North Texas with their Kids Heart Challenge program.

The challenge brings students together to learn lifesaving skills such as hands-only CPR, smart food choices, and the importance of avoiding tobacco and vaping. The students also take part in fundraising opportunities benefitting the AHA’s mission.

Last year, Walnut Grove Elementary School in Southlake ranked number 1 in the country in fundraising for the Heart Challenge. On Friday, they celebrated with a pep rally, dance performances and education on heart health.

Parents can check to see if their child’s school is registered for the Heart Challenge by clicking here.

This year, The American Heart Association is partnering with the NFL to support improving health outcomes at home and beyond through the Hands-Only CPR education. Students that complete certain criteria will earn an entry for two tickets to Super Bowl LIX in 2025 and their school will be entered to receive a $10,000 fitness equipment makeover for every 18 students who complete the mission.