Fitness Trends That Are Here to Stay in 2023

Some of the hottest fitness trends of last year are here to stay for 2023.

One of those trends is the "hot girl walk" trend, which soared in popularity thanks to TikTok as part of a movement to make mental wellness just as important as physical health.

Angelica Timpany, 34, works from home -- a big change that resulted from COVID restrictions but with it, comes the occasional feeling of being disconnected.

So when her group of friends from her gym suggested starting hot girl walks, Timpany stepped right in.

"That sounds kind of silly on the surface, but you're still being active, you're connecting with someone, which is something that I was kind of missing," said Timpany.

According to Consumer Reports, hot girl walkers are encouraged to take daily walks and while doing so, walkers should only talk or think about goals and body image affirmations.

Grit Fitness Studio's Brit Wold added the walking group to her gym's offerings, calling them "connect groups," which, she says, have grown significantly post-COVID as people look for social and mental components to wellness.

"It's not about calorie burn. It's not about how many miles I did. It's just about enjoying the present moment. That's really important for keeping a healthy mindset and for your overall well-being," said Wold.

Doctor of physical therapy Lauren Shelton believes the trend is here to stay also because of its long-term physical health benefits.

She too left hours-long gym sessions after burnout and wear and tear.

She now focuses on low-intensity and simple strength training movements, gentle on the body, good for the mind.

"I do think the fitness industry has changed to start to value our mental health, and also the long-term health of our bodies," said Dr. Shelton.

It's become the perfect balance for Timpany, who's counting her steps down as she reaches her 2023 fitness goals.

"I want to be more active but I do also want to acknowledge that it's OK to not have those high-impact workouts. A walk or just being outside is perfectly fine and something that I need," said Timpany.

Experts say another big trend at the gym this year is incline treadmill, which is said to be an effective form of cardio but not too hard on your joints.