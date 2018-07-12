Dallas County Health and Human Services says they'll begin ground spraying after three more mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The latest samples were pulled from traps in Balch Springs (75180), Dallas (75205) and Highland Park (75205).

Ground spraying will be in done in Balch Springs, where four positive tests for West Nile have been confirmed this season. Spraying will be done between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. July 12-13, weather permitting.



The area shaded in blue will be sprayed for mosquitoes, July 12-13.

Photo credit: Dallas County Health and Human Services

On Wednesday, DCHHS confirmed positive samples in University Park and DeSoto, in the the 75225 and 75115 ZIP codes, respectively.

So far this year, DCHHS has confirmed 33 positive samples of West Nile virus in mosquitoes and one human case. The human case was confirmed earlier this week in Irving where a patient in the 75061 ZIP code contracted the neuroinvasive, or more severe, form of the disease.

The positive mosquito samples were pulled from the following areas (the number of samples is in parentheses):

Balch Springs - 75180 (4)

Dallas - 75208 - (1)

Dallas - 75217 - (8)

Dallas - 75225 - (1)

Dallas - 75229 - (2)

Dallas - 75230 - (2)

Dallas - 75244 - (1)

DeSoto - 75115 - (2)

Garland - 75044 - (1)

Highland Park - 75205 - (4)

Irving - 75038 - (1)

Irving - 75062 - (3)

Mesquite - 75181 - (1)

University Park - 75225 - (1)