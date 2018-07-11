Dallas County Health and Human Services says two more mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The latest samples were pulled from traps in University Park and DeSoto, in the the 75225 and 75115 ZIP codes, respectively.

So far this year, DCHHS has confirmed 25 positive samples of West Nile virus in mosquitoes and one human case. The human case was confirmed earlier this week in Irving where a patient in the 75061 ZIP code contracted the neuroinvasive, or more severe, form of the disease.

The positive mosquito samples were pulled from the following areas (the number of samples is in parentheses):

Balch Springs - 75180 (2)

Dallas - 75208 - (1)

Dallas - 75217 - (8)

Dallas - 75229 - (2)

Dallas - 75230 - (2)

DeSoto - 75115 - (1)

Garland - 75044 - (1)

Highland Park - 75205 - (2)

Irving - 75038 - (1)

Irving - 75062 - (3)

Mesquite - 75181 - (1)

University Park - 75225 - (1)