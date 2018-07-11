Dallas County Confirms Two Mosquito Samples Positive for West Nile Virus - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
West Nile Virus

Complete coverage of the West Nile virus in North Texas

Dallas County Confirms Two Mosquito Samples Positive for West Nile Virus

Published at 3:21 PM CDT on Jul 11, 2018

    Mosquito trap (file photo).

    Dallas County Health and Human Services says two more mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus.

    The latest samples were pulled from traps in University Park and DeSoto, in the the 75225 and 75115 ZIP codes, respectively.

    So far this year, DCHHS has confirmed 25 positive samples of West Nile virus in mosquitoes and one human case.  The human case was confirmed earlier this week in Irving where a patient in the 75061 ZIP code contracted the neuroinvasive, or more severe, form of the disease.

    The positive mosquito samples were pulled from the following areas (the number of samples is in parentheses):

    Balch Springs - 75180 (2)
    Dallas - 75208 - (1)
    Dallas - 75217 - (8)
    Dallas - 75229 - (2)
    Dallas - 75230 - (2)
    DeSoto - 75115 - (1)
    Garland - 75044 - (1)
    Highland Park - 75205 - (2)
    Irving - 75038 - (1)
    Irving - 75062 - (3)
    Mesquite - 75181 - (1)
    University Park - 75225 - (1)

    How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
    • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
    • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
    • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

    It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingl and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

