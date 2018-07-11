Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes Wednesday, Thursday, July 11-12 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes Wednesday, Thursday, July 11-12

Published at 2:36 PM CDT on Jul 11, 2018

    City of Arlington
    Arlington will spray the area in red July 11-12 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. with an ultra-low volume application of Aqua-Pursuit, a water-based permethrin product.

    The city of Arlington is spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday and Thursday, July 11-12, after a mosquito trapped in the area tested positive for West Nile virus.

    There have been no human cases of West Nile virus in Tarrant County this year. Dallas County confirmed their first human case in Irving on Tuesday.

    Spraying will take place within a 3/4-mile radius of the intersection of East Mayfield Road and New York Avenue. Spraying will be done between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, July 11-12.

    The same area was sprayed for mosquitoes in late June after a positive mosquito sample.

    Arlington officials said they will use an ultra-low volume application of Aqua-Reslin, a water-based permethrin product, in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective.

    City employees and contractors have conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in strategic locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of mosquito season.

    Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water, which are potential mosquito breeding grounds.

    For more information about the targeted ground spraying, please call the City of Arlington’s Action Center at 817-459-6777.

    How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
    • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
    • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
    • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

    It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingl and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

