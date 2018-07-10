The first human case of West Nile virus has been recorded in Dallas County for 2018, the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department confirms.

The patient lives in the 75061 ZIP code and was diagnosed with the neuroinvasive form of the disease, the more serious form of the virus.



For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, further identifying information is not released.

DCHHS also said Tuesday that a mosquito pool in the 75062 ZIP code tested positive for West Nile virus.

County officials did not release any plans to spray for mosquitoes in light of the diagnosis or the positive sample.



Symptoms for West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

According to the World Health Organization it is estimated that approximately 1 in 150 persons infected with the West Nile virus will develop a more severe form of disease. Serious illness can occur in people of any age, however people over the age of 50 and some immunocompromised persons (for example, transplant patients) are at the highest risk for getting severely ill when infected with WNV.