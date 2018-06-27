Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes Wednesday, Thursday

Arlington will spray for mosquitoes in the area in red between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. June 27-28, 2018.

The city of Arlington is spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday and Thursday after a mosquito trapped in the area tested positive for West Nile virus.

There have been no human cases of West Nile virus in Tarrant County this year.

Spraying will take place within a 3/4-mile radius of the intersection of East Mayfield Road and New York Avenue. Spraying will be done between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, June 27 and 28.



Arlington officials said they will use an ultra-low volume application of Aqua-Reslin, a water-based permethrin product, in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective.

City employees and contractors have conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in strategic locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of mosquito season.

Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water, which are potential mosquito breeding grounds.

For more information about the targeted ground spraying, please call the City of Arlington’s Action Center at 817-459-6777.

