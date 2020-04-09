coronavirus

WATCH: Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price COVID-19 Update

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is planning to give her daily COVID-19 update at about 2 p.m. Thursday. As of 2:30 p.m., the news conference had not yet begun.

Live video of the mayor's address can be seen in the player above.

Price was on NBC 5 DFW Today Thursday morning saying she planned to attend Easter services at home in keeping with Tarrant County's extension of the Safe-at-Home order yesterday.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel on Wraparound Service Contracts

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price on Wraparound Service Contracts

On Wednesday, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley extended the order until April 30 to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The virus, through Thursday, has infected 637 in the county and killed 20; 254 of those cases are in Fort Worth.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort WorthBetsy Price
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us