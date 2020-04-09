WATCH: Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price COVID-19 Update

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is planning to give her daily COVID-19 update at about 2 p.m. Thursday. As of 2:30 p.m., the news conference had not yet begun.

Live video of the mayor's address can be seen in the player above.

Price was on NBC 5 DFW Today Thursday morning saying she planned to attend Easter services at home in keeping with Tarrant County's extension of the Safe-at-Home order yesterday.

On Wednesday, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley extended the order until April 30 to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The virus, through Thursday, has infected 637 in the county and killed 20; 254 of those cases are in Fort Worth.