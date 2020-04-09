Fort Worth Woman is Tarrant County’s 20th COVID-19 Death

A Fort Worth woman in her 60s is the 20th person to have died in Tarrant County as a result of COVID-19, the health department said Thursday.

A Tarrant County Public Health news release said the woman had underlying health conditions. Her name was not released.

As of Thursday, Tarrant County has seen a total of 20 deaths related to the coronavirus. Out of the 588 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 61 people have recovered, Tarrant County statistics show.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.