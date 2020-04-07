Fort Worth Extends ‘Stay at Home’ Order Through April 30

The Fort Worth City Council voted Tuesday to extend the city's "Stay at Home" declaration through April 30, bringing the city in line with the executive order issued last week by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Fort Worth's declaration, signed Monday by Mayor Betsy Price, extends restrictions implemented March 24 designed to keep people apart in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The declaration instructs residents to stay at home, except in the cases of essential travel, essential activities, to perform an essential government function or to operate an essential businesses.

There are exceptions for traveling to get food or supplies and to exercise outside, the declaration says.

Essential businesses are defined in the declaration as grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants that offer takeout and liquor stores. For a more detailed list of what is considered an essential and non-essential business, click here.

The order also prohibits elective medical procedures, with some exceptions, limits worship services to online only and restricts non-essential visitors from senior care facilities.