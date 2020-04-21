Dozens Gather in Dealey Plaza Protesting Ongoing COVID-19 Shut Down

Dozens of people gathered in Dealey Plaza Tuesday morning outside the offices of the commissioners court hoping to bring an end to the economic shut down tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several dozen people were visible from Texas Sky Ranger, some waving U.S. or Texas flags and others holding placards.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court, led by County Judge Clay Jenkins, currently has a "Safer at Home" order in place until April 30 that is keeping most businesses in the county closed. Discussions are ongoing on whether or not to extend that date.

On Tuesday morning, commissioners worked through several tough conversations during their regularly scheduled meeting.

For one, Dallas County Health and Human Services director Dr. Philip Huang recommended the county stay shut down for another six weeks, until May 31st.

Throughout the morning, commissioners tossed around the idea of re-opening some aspects of economy -- like take-out retail and elective surgeries -- on a limited basis this week.

Other health experts calling into the meeting virtually advised the commission that they need to stay the course with current restrictions at least through May 1 and assess the status of COVID-19 cases before easing the restrictions.

According to Dr. Huang, the latest data shows 84 new positive cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 2,512. Sixty deaths have been reported so far in Dallas County.

“Of note, some of the highest single day case counts and single day deaths have been recorded in last week,” he said.

Dr. Huang did commend the county for taking shelter-in-place actions early on and said Dallas is flattening the curve overall.

“People should not take for granted the impact your actions have had in controlling this,” he told commissioners. “I absolutely know that there are people that are alive today that wouldn’t have been, had you not taken those actions.”

However, Dr. Huang and other doctors in the meeting issued a warning that if leaders make a mistake and move too quickly, they'll have to shut the county down again.

Dr. Trish Perl, the head of the infectious disease department at UT Southwestern Medical Center, said hospitalizations have gone up in Dallas County and that the county is not meeting the criteria yet in safely reopening, at least until more testing can be done and COVID-19 numbers can improve.

"We all have to anticipate that this is not going to stop tomorrow or the next day,” she said. “We actually expect to see COVID-19 around for a while. When I say a while, a year or two years. Until we have a vaccine… We're going to be struggling with how to control this."

Commissioners have expressed frustration with these answers, pushing for any sort of relief for the economy.

“At some point in time, we’ve got to put a stake in the sand and say that’s it. To keep pushing it out one month?” said commissioner John Wiley Price.

Dr. Huang said based off health expert data in contrast to other parts of the U.S. and world, the county would need 14 days of decline in virus cases before the commission can start opening things up on a larger scale.

Commissioners also asked about following in the footsteps of places like Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee re-opening some retail options like bowling alleys, movie theaters and barber shops.

Dr. Robert Haley of UT Southwestern warned that states who reopen too fast could see an explosion in cases and face many more months of shutdown than what we're seeing now.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he planned to begin allowing some businesses to reopen this week provided that they follow the "to-go" model currently in place at restaurants

The county's disaster declaration, a separate document, is in effect until May 20.