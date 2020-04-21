WATCH: Gov. Abbott Update on COVID-19 Response

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Tuesday to provide an update on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

The news conference is expected to begin at about 2 p.m. and will be held in the auditorium of the State Capitol. Live video from the news conference will appear in the player above.

Last week, Abbott announced he was easing some of the restrictions in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Changes this week included the reopening of state parks on Monday and that some medical facilities would be allowed to resume operations this week. Additionally, on Friday, the governor is expected to allow some retail businesses to reopen provided the adopt the current "to go" model currently in place at Texas restaurants.

