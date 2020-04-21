Tarrant County Records 3 More COVID-19 Deaths, Adds 84 Cases Tuesday

The latest report from Tarrant County officials say three more people have died after contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus and 84 others have been infected with the disease.

The latest victims include a woman in her 90s and a man in his 40s, both from Fort Worth. The third victim is a man in his 90s from Arlington.

All of the victims had underlying health conditions; further information about their conditions or identities will not be released.

The county also added an additional 84 new cases Tuesday, including 50 in Fort Worth and 10 in Arlington. This comes after a day when the county only added seven new cases, but cautioned that was due to a delay in reporting.

Tarrant County now has confirmed 1,333 cases of COVID-19 and 233 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.