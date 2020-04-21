Pedestrian Killed in Arlington Car Crash

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Arlington Monday night.

On Monday, April 20, 2020 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2100 block of East Pioneer Parkway.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pioneer Parkway when the pedestrian crossed the roadway in a non-crosswalk location.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, a man, who was taken to a local hopital and later died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased once next of kin have been notified. The crash remains under investigation.