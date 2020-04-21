Arlington

Pedestrian Killed in Arlington Car Crash

By Dominga Gutierrez

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Arlington Monday night.

On Monday, April 20, 2020 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2100 block of East Pioneer Parkway.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pioneer Parkway when the pedestrian crossed the roadway in a non-crosswalk location.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Greg Abbott 34 mins ago

WATCH: Gov. Abbott Update on COVID-19 Response

Dallas County 2 hours ago

Dallas County Health Director Recommends Commissioners Extend Safer at Home Order Through May

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, a man, who was taken to a local hopital and later died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased once next of kin have been notified. The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtoncrashArlington Police Departmentpedestrian
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us