Universities Turning to Designers for Advice on How to Reopen Safely

In the past week, colleges and universities have made headlines as countless institutions across the country make the decision to reopen campuses for in-person classes this fall.

But the next step is the tricky part. How can this be done safely for faculty, staff and students to social distance?

That's why many schools are turning to architects and designers for help on how to do that.

CannonDesign, a global design and architecture firm with a robust office in Dallas, has been getting calls from many clients – mainly universities – asking for guidance on how to rework the spaces on campus.

Locally, the firm had a hand in revamping one of the libraries and the business school at Texas Christian University. Most recently, it helped renovate the student union at Texas Woman’s University, which opened just weeks before the pandemic.

Don Hensley, Texas Education Strategy director for CannonDesign, said the basis of their concepts are about bringing students together in a learning space – something that seems almost futile, at least for now.

"Social distances and the way we socialize as human beings is really being challenged. It is weird,” he said. “Social ecosystems for learning and discovery, they’re designed for people to gather and be in a place where they can share ideas and exchange knowledge. They’re really built on those principles.”

He says his team is learning and adapting to our new reality, figuring out ways to accommodate social distancing with the existing spaces they helped create on some of these campuses.

“It’s really a problem for these schools because they were moving in a direction to adapt digital technologies and virtual learning but as a complementary component to learning on campus,” he said. “It’s really changed the thinking in the kind of spaces we were designing. A lot of them are empty right now because collaborations and sitting together just isn’t going to happen for a while.”

The designers have been in constant discussions with universities, exchanging big ideas like signage showing where you can sit and stand.

“In the short term, you’re going to see a lot of solutions that mirror what you see at your grocery store, that mirror what you see at your bank or airport,” said Hensley. “You’ll see occupancy changes just like you’re seeing in restaurants, where there will be fewer students in a classroom.”

He said one asset most institutions have is a landscape campus environment and the space in between the buildings.

“It’s a place for people to separate, most of them are nice places to be. There are institutions that are talking about how they can enhance the landscape and use the outdoors in a more efficient and effective way to allow people to be present,” he said.

That means potentially taking the classrooms away from cramped spaces inside a building, to the outdoor space with the help of a temporary structure.

“What would a pop-up outside classroom look like? Those ideas are being discussed. How do you move it, tear it down? How permanent is it, what is it made of? How many people does it accommodate?” he said.

Temporary is the keyword, according to Hensley. Ideas are focusing on mobile and temporary structures because universities are not thinking mid to long term, at least yet.

“I think you’re going to see these solutions be mobile, there’s not going to be enough resources to create everything you need in every building at every place. So these solutions need to be disconnected and moved pretty quickly,” he said.

Another issue to address is access-control. Designers are coming up with concepts on special tent structures that could be used for screening, monitoring or isolation.

“How do you screen and monitor who’s coming to campus and whether they are displaying symptoms or not?” Hensley said. “How do you control access to buildings and the campus in a way that makes sure we’re keeping everyone healthy and safe?”