Texas Hits Grim Milestone of More Than 20,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Data obtained from the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the state has accumulated more than 20,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

On Thursday afternoon, the state's COVID-19 dashboard listed the total fatalities related to the pandemic at 20,113 -- a jump of 230 deaths overnight.

DSHS data in the chart below shows the rate of deaths peaking in July before falling in September. Since October, the weekly death totals have again been on the rise in the state.

Expert advise Texans continue to observe physical distancing recommendations and to wear masks to avoid spreading the virus to others -- especially during the upcoming holiday season where they may be spending more time around family.

According to the CDC, New York has the most deaths with more than 34,000 since January. Texas is second followed by California and Florida.

More than 4,200 new cases of COVID-19 were added in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties Thursday.