The Department of State Health Services added 354 more COVID-19 cases to Collin County's total on Thursday.

The state also added another four deaths on Thursday, giving the county a total of 229 fatalities related to the virus.

To date, there are 22,337 COVID-19 cases in Collin County and 20,136 estimated recoveries. There are an estimated 1,972 active cases of the virus in the county.