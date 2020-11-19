Denton County Adds Record 336 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, No New Deaths

Denton County health officials confirm the addition of single-day record 336 new COVID-19 infections Thursday.

Of the latest cases, Denton County Public Health officials said 256 are active while the remaining 80 have already cleared recovery protocol. The number of active cases increases the countywide total for COVID-19 cases to 20,739.

Denton County is also reporting 16,324 estimated recoveries and 4,269 estimated active cases.

Officials confirmed no new deaths related to the virus, keeping the county's total number of fatalities related to the virus at 146.

DCPH confirmed they have 113 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in Denton County hospitals, down from the record of 122 on Wednesday. Denton County hospitals are at 72% occupancy overall (including COVID-19 patients) and the ICUs are at 82.7% occupancy (including COVID-19 patients) with 13 beds available.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Nov. 20 at North Central Texas College Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County Public Health is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at UNT's Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Steet in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: