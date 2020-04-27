Tarrant County Reports 72 New Cases of COVID-19; Total at 2,019

Tarrant County reported 72 new cases of the new coronavirus Monday, bringing the countywide total to 2,019. Monday marked the first time in four days, the county reported fewer than 111 additional cases of the virus.

Tarrant County Public Health did not report any deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, after reporting the county's 53rd death Sunday.

Of the 72 new cases, 31 are in Fort Worth, 19 are in Arlington and five are in Euless. There are two new cases each in Keller, Mansfield, White Settlement and unincorporated parts of Tarrant County, while is one new case each in Bedford, Benbrook, Crowley, Forest Hill, Grand Prairie, Haltom City, Haslet, Sansom Park, Southlake and Watauga and one in an unknown location.

Tarrant County launched a new self-screening website this week that will help residents who meet a certain criteria schedule an appointment to get tested.