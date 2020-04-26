Tarrant County Reports 53rd COVID-19 Related Death, Adds 111 New Cases

A Fort Worth man in his 70s is the 53rd person in Tarrant County to die due to the new coronavirus, health officials say.

"Every death that occurs is regrettable and makes us mindful of the toll this virus is taking in our community," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said.

The county Sunday reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, marking the fourth consecutive day of at least 110 new cases.

Of the new cases, there are 34 in Fort Worth, 22 in Arlington, seven in Benbrook, four in Bedford and three in North Richland Hills. There are two new cases each in Euless, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and Keller, and one each in Colleyville, Crowley, Edgecliff Village, Forest Hill, Mansfield and Southlake.

It was unknown where 27 of the new cases were, and one previously reported case in Haltom City was reassigned to a different location, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.